Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman stole the show at this year's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, but it was not for her achievements in the sport.

She and other victims delivered a scathing attack on those who protected Larry Nasser, a US gymnastics team doctor who is serving a sentence of up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing them.

Al Jazeera's Peter Stemmet reports now on how Raisman and her fellow "Sister Survivors" were honoured for their courage.