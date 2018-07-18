Russian Tsar anniversary: 100 years since the royal execution

100 years since the country's last royal family, disagreement over the Romanovs is one of many examples of the difficulty Russia has in reconciling with its bloody past.

by

    Tens of thousands of Russian Orthodox worshippers have marked 100-years since the country's last royal family were executed.

    Canonised in 2000, the Tsar and his family are now saints, and symbols the Church uses to preach the conservatism and self-reliance it wants Russia to adhere to.

    The murders of Tsar Nicholas the Second and his family ended a 300-year old dynasty.

    It also heralded the rise of communism in Russia, which would go on to shape the new world order.

    Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports from Moscow.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    How a homegrown burger joint pioneered a food revolution and decades later gave a young, politicised class its identity.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.