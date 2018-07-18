Russian Tsar anniversary: 100 years since the royal execution

Tens of thousands of Russian Orthodox worshippers have marked 100-years since the country's last royal family were executed.

Canonised in 2000, the Tsar and his family are now saints, and symbols the Church uses to preach the conservatism and self-reliance it wants Russia to adhere to.

The murders of Tsar Nicholas the Second and his family ended a 300-year old dynasty.

It also heralded the rise of communism in Russia, which would go on to shape the new world order.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands reports from Moscow.