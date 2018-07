Thai Navy SEAL divers are pushing deeper into flooded caves in Thailand, where a boys' football team and their coach have been missing for more than a week.

More than 1,000 rescuers from several countries - including the US and China have joined the search.

Some progress has been made since the weather cleared on Friday, but there is still no sign of them.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Chiang Rai.