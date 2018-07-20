More protests against Israeli siege expected on Friday in Gaza

Protesters say they'll continue to fly kites and balloons carrying petrol bombs and burning rags across the border until Israel lifts its twelve-year siege of Gaza.

Israel says fires started by the protesters have destroyed large areas of farmland and crops.

The Israeli army has reportedly been ordered to prepare for a military offensive in Gaza if burning balloons and kites continue to be launched from the area.

Since the weekly protests started in March, Israeli army snipers and other troops have killed around 140 Palestinians

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports.