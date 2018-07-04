Many players but little progress in Deraa ceasefire talks

Syria's Deraa could descend into a humanitarian catastrophe if a ceasefire deal is not reached, according to Jordan's foreign minister, as thousands of refugees are fleeing the war-torn province.

by

    Jordan has been attempting to mediate between the Syrian rebels remaining in Deraa and the Russians representing Bashar al-Assad's government to arrange a ceasefire, but so far, to little avail.

    Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced from their homes in recent days by a Russian-Syrian offensive.

    Jordan's foreign minister says dozens of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are waiting to pass into Syria, but trust between the opposition and the government is in short supply and with Russian and Jordanian interests in the mix, as well, it's proving difficult to reach a deal.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut in neighbouring Lebanon.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.