Thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest systemic corruption after the publication of wire-tapped conversations revealed widespread influence peddling.

They are calling for fresh elections to purge a political class widely viewed as corrupt.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra has called on the opposition-run Congress to back a referendum that could help stop corruption.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from the capital, Lima.