Pakistan: Floods leave at least six people dead in Lahore

The heaviest rains in 38 years have turned roads into virtual rivers in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, stranding motorists and leaving at least six people dead, an official said on Tuesday.

Roof collapses killed at least four people and two others were electrocuted in rain-related incidents, said Jam Sajjad Hussain, spokesman for the Rescue 1122 service.

Motorists said journeys that normally took five minutes were taking up to two hours because of the flooded roads.

Pakistan's chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told Reuters that Lahore recorded 214 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the heaviest in 38 years.

He said the monsoon rains will bring continued heavy downpours for the next 24 to 48 hours. July is Lahore's wettest month with an average of 191mm.

The heavy rains can be expected well into August. The monthly norm is still up around 179mm. Totals are not expected to dip back into double figures until September.