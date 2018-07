Supporters and opponents of Nicaragua's president have resumed protests in the capital Managua.

Anti-government demonstrators want Daniel Ortega to resign, but they are now going into hiding, fearing for their safety as pro-government forces carry out what they call a “witch-hunt” to find opposition members.

Ortega accuses the anti-government demonstrators of plotting a coup to destabilise the country.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from Managua, Nicaragua.