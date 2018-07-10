NATO summit: Has Trump shifted US alliance in Europe?

US President Donald Trump says meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may be the easiest part of his three-nation European tour this week.

He is currently on his way to Brussels for what looks set to be a contentious NATO summit with America's traditional allies. Then he is on to the UK for his first official visit there and finally to Finland for a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader. Trump vowed that European countries will not take advantage of the US, accusing them again of not spending enough on defence.

Ahead of the summit, the European Council President Donald Tusk said the US ought to remember who its friends are.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from Brussels.