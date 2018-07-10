Poland seek permanent US military presence

Poland is hoping to attract a US military presence to counter Russia’s posture towards Europe.

by

    NATO leaders are preparing for a tense summit in Brussels this week as President Donald Trump steps up his campaign to get member nations to spend more on defence.

    Poland is on board, they want to counter what they described as Russia's increasingly bold and dangerous posture towards Europe.

    In fact, the Polish defence ministry has proposed setting up a joint armoured division that would have 15,000 US troops and a total of 250 tanks and armoured vehicles.

     

    Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Warsaw.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    Mosul's body collectors

    The body collectors of Mosul

    A group of 30 volunteers has collected more than 1,200 dead bodies from beneath of the rubble of the destroyed city.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.