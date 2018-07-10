Poland seek permanent US military presence

NATO leaders are preparing for a tense summit in Brussels this week as President Donald Trump steps up his campaign to get member nations to spend more on defence.

Poland is on board, they want to counter what they described as Russia's increasingly bold and dangerous posture towards Europe.

In fact, the Polish defence ministry has proposed setting up a joint armoured division that would have 15,000 US troops and a total of 250 tanks and armoured vehicles.

Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Warsaw.