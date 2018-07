Mexico's outgoing president has told the visiting US secretary of state that Washington must quickly reunite families that were separated at the US-Mexico border.

Immigration topped the agenda of a meeting between Mike Pompeo and Enrique Pena Nieto.

Pompeo later met Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who gave the secretary a letter, outlining Mexican initiatives for future bilateral ties, to deliver to US President Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports.