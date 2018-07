Anger over 2,000 migrant children separated from their parents has led to mass protests in the United States.

But the US is still holding another 12,000 migrant children in custody, who crossed the border without their parents.

Concern about their treatment has been an issue for rights groups for years.

On Tuesday, a court hearing will be held regarding the treatment of some of these children. The details are harrowing.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from the Shenandoah valley, Virginia.