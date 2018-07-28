Mexico's ancient Red Queen's funeral finery restored

The funeral garb of an ancient Mexican leader has been restored and is on display in Mexico City.

by

    One of Mexico's most famous archaeological treasures', funeral finery from Mayan times, has arrived in the nation's capital.

    They belonged to a woman known as the "Red Queen", who is believed to have been a prominent figure in the Mayan world.

    She was found about a quarter of a century ago in an ancient citadel, in a red sarcophagus, in a red room.

    Archaeologists and historians have reconstructed her features, burial jewellery, death mask and some of the aspects about her life.

    Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Mexico City.

