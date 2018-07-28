Mexico's ancient Red Queen's funeral finery restored

One of Mexico's most famous archaeological treasures', funeral finery from Mayan times, has arrived in the nation's capital.

They belonged to a woman known as the "Red Queen", who is believed to have been a prominent figure in the Mayan world.

She was found about a quarter of a century ago in an ancient citadel, in a red sarcophagus, in a red room.

Archaeologists and historians have reconstructed her features, burial jewellery, death mask and some of the aspects about her life.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Mexico City.