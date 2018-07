Malaysia's new government has been sworn in, after the 61-year rule of the same political party came to an end in elections in May.

Ninety out of the 222 members of Parliament are new faces. Among them is veteran politician Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who switched parties to lead a campaign against former leader Najib Razak.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.