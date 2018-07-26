Former Macron aide admits 'mistake' in hitting protester

Alexandre Benalla admits fault in interview, but says his conduct is used by people who want to 'get at the president'.

    Benalla (L) said he felt he had committed a big 'stupidity' [Philippe Wojazer/Reuters]
    Benalla (L) said he felt he had committed a big 'stupidity' [Philippe Wojazer/Reuters]

    A former senior bodyguard to French President Emmanuel Macron has said he "made a mistake" when he attended a demonstration and was filmed beating protesters. 

    In an interview published in French newspaper Le Monde on Thursday, Alexandre Benalla said he felt he had committed a big "stupidity" but criticised those who had used his actions to "get at the president". 

    Videos released last week showed Benalla wearing a police helmet dragging a woman away and then hitting a young protester and stomping on his stomach.

    "I should never have gone to that demonstration as an observer, then I should have held back," Benalla told Le Monde in his first interview since the newspaper publicly identified him in the video captured on May 1.

    "My case has been used to settle scores, it's taken on proportions... I won't say I was the fall-guy, I'm just saying it served various interests," he continued. 

    Macron drew criticism for being out of touch with ordinary French people when it emerged the Elysee Palace had been aware of what had happened but had brought Benalla back onto the president's security team after a 15-day suspension. 

    After he was outed, Benalla was fired and Paris prosecutors announced they would investigate the former aide. 

    On Tuesday, Macron said his former security officer's behaviour on May 1 amounted to "a disappointment and a betrayal", but that he himself took responsibility.

    "They can come and get me. I will answer to the French people," Macron told lawmakers of his own party at a private gathering. 

    Members of the opposition criticised Macron for choosing the meeting for his remarks.

    "I would have preferred if he had addressed France and the French people," Senate President Gerard Larcher who belong to the Republicans party told newspaper Le Figaro.

    Since the revelation, probes have been launched in France's upper and lower houses of parliament into how his administration handled the incident. 

    Labour unions hold demonstrations every year on May 1 in France, and clashes with police are not uncommon.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Pakistan elections: Live results

    Pakistan elections: Live results

    Live results and updates from Pakistan elections 2018.

    Meet the deported nurse aiding asylum seekers at US-Mexico border

    Meet the deported nurse helping refugees at the border

    Francisco 'Panchito' Olachea drives a beat-up ambulance around Nogales, taking care of those trying to get to the US.

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.