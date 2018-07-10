Liu Xia, wife of late China dissident, left for Berlin: Report

The Chinese poet had been under house arrest since her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

by

    The wife of the late Chinese dissident, Liu Xiaobo, has left Beijing after being freed from eight years of house arrest.

    Liu Xia has landed in Helsinki, she'll then head to Berlin for medical treatment.

    Her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

    He died last year while serving an 11-year jail sentence for inciting subversion.

    Liu Xia's departure from China came just a day after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.

    Merkel had also visited Beijing in May, and during that visit, she pressed for Liu Xia's release.

    Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown has more from Beijing.

