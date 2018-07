A trade dispute between Libya and Tunisia has halted cross-border traffic for 10 days.

Trucks have been unable to go through the border crossing for over a week, disrupting business and sowing confusion.

Tunisians who work in Libya aren't sure they'll be able to re-enter after going home for a visit, while Libyan tourists have been turned back and told to go home.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from the Libya-Tunisia border.