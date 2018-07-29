Laos struggles to find more than 1,100 missing after dam collapse

Thousands are also displaced in Cambodia, although there were no reports of casualties in the neighbouring country, and the cause of the dam's collapse remains a mystery.

by

    Rescuers battled thick mud and floodwaters across a swath of remote southern Laos to find survivors of a burst dam that submerged entire villages, as an official suggested more than 1,100 people may still be unaccounted for.

    Two more bodies were found on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to at least 29. Heavy rain and thick mud have hampered the operation.

    Parts of neighbouring Cambodia were also flooded, displacing thousands of other people.

    Why the dam collapsed is still unclear, however, a Laos government official was quoted as saying substandard construction could be the culprit.

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Stung Treng in northern Cambodia.

