One of the two Reuters journalists on trial in Myanmar for obtaining state secrets has told the court that he has not broken any laws.

Wa Lone, who was arrested alongside his colleague Kyaw Soe Oo in December, says they are being punished for reporting on the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys.

The two are charged with violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, which can land them in prison for up to 14 years.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessan has more from Bangkok.