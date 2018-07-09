Japan's PM Abe cancels overseas trip after floods 'kill over 100'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has cancelled a four-country foreign trip as the presumed death toll from flooding and landslides caused by record rains reached over 100, local media said Monday.

Abe had been expected to visit Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt from Wednesday. His office declined to comment on the reports.

Separately, ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters after meeting Abe on Monday that cancelling the trip was "unavoidable" in view of the disaster, which inundated large swaths of western Japan, Kyodo news agency said.

The national public broadcaster, NHK quoted officials as saying that the death toll has reached 112.

Officials were quoted as saying that the death toll "may rise" as the extent of the damage remains unknown.

It also reported that three other people are in critical condition, while 79 people remain missing.

The country's Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported that most of the fatalities were from the southwestern Hiroshima prefecture, where more than 40 people were reported killed.

Aerial images published by Asahi Shimbun showed several homes in Hiroshima completely destroyed by mudslides, and roads and train tracks cut off due to landslides.

Rescue and recovery effort continues, according to authorities.

According to the AccuWeather website, it will be mostly warm and cloudy in Japan, with possible rainshower in some parts of the country on Tuesday.