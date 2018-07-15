Israel demands end to flaming kites amid reports of ceasefire

Israel has reportedly accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Hamas after the latest round of violence in Gaza. At least two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli air raids on Saturday after Israel launched what it called the most powerful daytime attack on Gaza since the 2014 war.

The attacks were in response to border protests and rocket fire into Israel by Hamas.

Israel's government has demanded a halt to flaming kites flown by Palestinians that have burned thousands of hectares of Israeli land but have not caused any deaths.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Jerusalem.