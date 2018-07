Britain's prime minister has laid out a new post-Brexit customs plan that would allow it to set its own tariffs on imports.

Under the new arrangement, the UK would use technology to see if goods were destined for Britain or the EU - before charges were applied.

On Friday, the British government will try to resolve differences over Brexit, during talks that'll mainly focus on Irish border issues.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Carlingford near the Irish borer.