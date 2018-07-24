Iran's FM Javad Zarif tweets back at Trump: 'BE CAUTIOUS!'

Iranian foreign minister fired back at US President Donald Trump on Monday, after he warned Iran to 'be cautious' in an all-caps tweet the previous day.

by

    Iran's foreign minister has released a tweet mocking US President Donald Trump's late-night threats.

    Javad Zarif tweeted: "COLOR US UNIMPRESSED: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. We've been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!"

    The US president warned the Islamic Republic of consequences never seen before.

    And he says he is not concerned that he may be heightening tension.

    Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

