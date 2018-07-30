Indonesia's Lombok earthquake: Hundreds trapped on mountain

Hundreds of people, including a group of 239 from Thailand, are now making their way down a mountain on which they have been trapped since Sunday's earthquake. The earthquake caused landslides which then blocked all the routes on the mountain that they could have used to get to safety.

The magnitude-6.4 earthquake killed 16 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and displaced more than 5,000 people on the tourist island of Lombok.

There have been more than 270 aftershocks after the initial powerful earthquake.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Lombok.