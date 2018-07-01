India bus crash: More than 40 dead in northern Uttarakhand state

More than 40 people have died as a bus fell into a gorge in a mountainous region of northern India.

The incident on Sunday occurred in Nanidhanda area of Pauri Garhwal district in the state Uttarakhand.

The reasons behind the accident are not yet clear.

"As per official records, 45 people are dead, while many are injured," Surendra Agrawal, official at the Chief Minister's Office in Uttarakhand told Al Jazeera.

"Over 50 people were travelling in the bus," he added. "A probe will determine the reason of the accident, it could be human error or a technical snag."

India's National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was called to the crash site and is continuing its efforts to reach any passengers trapped in the wreckage.

The injured have been rushed to hospital.

The Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand said a "magisterial enquiry has been ordered".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted that Mr Modi was "extremely saddened" over the news of the deaths.

Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 1, 2018

Road accidents are frequent in India with uncontrolled traffic junctions, badly maintained vehicles, poor driving standards blamed for most incidents.

In India, a person is killed in a road accident every four minutes, according to government data.

A total of 480,000 road accidents took place in India in 2016 which resulted in the loss of 150,000 lives and injured 494,000 people.

A planned law with tougher rules aimed at improving one of the world's worst road-safety records is yet to pass muster through India's parliament.

About 1.2 million Indians were killed in car accidents between 2004-2014, while 5.5 million were seriously injured.