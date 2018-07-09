Hundreds march from Italy border to UK in migrant solidarity

A solidarity march for migrants has reached its final destination in London, 10 weeks after setting off from the Italian border.

Hundreds of charity workers and volunteers, who retraced the steps of refugees and migrants heading through France, have been greeted at a special event in London's Hyde Park.

The march started on April 30 in Ventimiglia, Italy, before heading 1,400km northwest through France to Calais, the closest seaport on mainland Europe to the UK.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports from Calais, France.