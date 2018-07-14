Haiti PM Jack Guy Lafontant resigns after days of protests

Jack Guy Lafontant, Haiti's embattled prime minister, has announced his resignation following days of violent protests sparked by a now-abandoned plan to raise fuel prices.

"I submitted my resignation to the president of the republic", who has "accepted my resignation", Lafontant said on Saturday in the lower house of Haiti's legislature.

Haiti's parliament was debating a vote of no-confidence against Lafontant.

The unrest started after the government unveiled a proposal to eliminate fuel subsidies which in turn would have hiked fuel prices: 38 percent for gasoline, 47 percent for diesel and 51 percent for kerosene.

The announcement sparked mass protests, with streets in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other cities blocked with barricades of debris and burning tires.

At least seven people were killed and dozens of businesses were looted or destroyed during three days of demonstrations.

Lafontant, who took office in February 2017, later announced the plan would not go ahead, but protesters still demanded his resignation.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo, reporting from Port-au-Prince, said the parliament had been debating whether to give or not Lafontant a vote of confidence for more than three hours.

In his speech to parliament, the prime minister defended his government but then said he had sent President Jovenel Moise his resignation letter, added our correspondent.

"Essentially right now," added Elizondo, "the country of Haiti now has no current functioning government ... The next step will be that the president as well as the two heads of parliament will decide the next prime minister of Haiti."