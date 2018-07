French politicians have questioned Interior Minister Gerard Collomb over his knowledge of an incident in May - when President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard Alexandre Benalla was filmed beating up a protester.

Macron himself has not yet commented on the case - which is causing him major political embarrassment.

Many want to know why it took two and half months for Benalla to face prosecution over the abuse.

Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Paris.