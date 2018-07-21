China's 'soft power' in Senegal

China is making massive investments in the West African nation and with that has come an influx of Chinese migrants who have settled there.

    China's President Xi Jinping is about to begin his first official tour of West Africa. Among the stops is Senegal.

    The Chinese government says that it is Senegal's largest foreign investor, with $1.6bn in investment.

    Many Chinese migrants have made Dakar their home after arriving to work on these investment projects.

    This has caused a rise in anti-Chinese sentiment, in Senegal and throughout Africa.

    So China's government is on a charm offensive trying to win over hearts and minds of people in countries they are investing in.

     

    Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from the capital, Dakar.

