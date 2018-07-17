Capitol Hill reacts to Trump-Putin summit

US President Donald Trump held a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a landmark summit in Helsinki, Finland.

During the press conference, Trump maneuvered around questions regarding whether he trusted the US intelligence committee's reports on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

On Capitol Hill, US politicians from both parties and former intelligence officials are condemning Trump's remarks.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.