Canada has imposed sweeping tariffs on dozens of imports from the United States.

The tariffs came into effect on Sunday in response to the Trump administration’s duties on steel and aluminium imports.

Experts are warning that an escalating trade war could damage the global economy.

In Canada, which is dependent on the US for more than three-quarters of its trade, there are fears of a general downturn.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.