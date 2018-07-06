Belgium defeats Brazil to reach World Cup 2018 semi-finals

Renato Augusto's headed goal was not enough to held Brazil avoid a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in a World Cup quarter-final to set up a last-four tie with France.

Fernandinho's own goal and a low corner finish by Kevin De Bruyne had put Belgium 2-0 ahead in the first half.

In front of a massive following of passionate and loud Brazilian fans in Kazan, the game on Friday began in ideal fashion for Roberto Martinez's side, who overcame Japan earlier this week in a hard-fought Top 16 match.

Brazil started brighly before a corner kick took a deflection off Fernandinho to give Belgium the lead in the 13th minute.

Belgium's frontline of Romelu Lukaku, De Bruyne and Eden Harzard posed a constant threat to the Brazilian backline.

Lukaku combined beautifully with De Bruyne in the 31st minute to increase their tally.

Belgium wasted several chances to add a third.

A 55th-minute strong penalty appeal by Brazil was waved off by Serbian referee Milorad Mazic.

Augusto gave Brazil a lifeline in the 75th minute with a headed goal barely three minutes after coming on.

Thibaut Courtois made a string of saves to help send Belgium through.

Philippe Coutinho missed a great chance to draw his team level in the 83rd minute after being set up by Neymar.

Belgium's semi-finals tie against France, who beat Uruguay earlier on Friday, will be on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

Belgium are aiming to win their first FIFA World Cup after 12 appearances.