Belgium defeats Brazil to reach World Cup 2018 semi-finals

Belgium's semi-finals tie against France will be held on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

    Renato Augusto's headed goal was not enough to held Brazil avoid a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in a World Cup quarter-final to set up a last-four tie with France.

    Fernandinho's own goal and a low corner finish by Kevin De Bruyne had put Belgium 2-0 ahead in the first half.

    In front of a massive following of passionate and loud Brazilian fans in Kazan, the game on Friday began in ideal fashion for Roberto Martinez's side, who overcame Japan earlier this week in a hard-fought Top 16 match.

    Brazil started brighly before a corner kick took a deflection off Fernandinho to give Belgium the lead in the 13th minute.

    Belgium's frontline of Romelu Lukaku, De Bruyne and Eden Harzard posed a constant threat to the Brazilian backline.

    Lukaku combined beautifully with De Bruyne in the 31st minute to increase their tally.

    Belgium wasted several chances to add a third.

    Neymar is embraced by Renato Augusto at the end of the match [Toru Hanai/Reuters]

    A 55th-minute strong penalty appeal by Brazil was waved off by Serbian referee Milorad Mazic.

    Augusto gave Brazil a lifeline in the 75th minute with a headed goal barely three minutes after coming on.

    Thibaut Courtois made a string of saves to help send Belgium through.

    Philippe Coutinho missed a great chance to draw his team level in the 83rd minute after being set up by Neymar.

    Belgium's semi-finals tie against France, who beat Uruguay earlier on Friday, will be on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. 

    Belgium are aiming to win their first FIFA World Cup after 12 appearances.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.