Argentina economy: Protest over unpopular IMF loan

Protesters gather to voice their opposition to the government's decision to take a $50bn loan from the IMF.

by

    Thousands have taken to the streets in Argentina to make their voices heard during a visit by Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is in Buenos Aires attending a meeting of G20 finance ministers.

    They are protesting austerity measures by the government of President Mauricio Macri.

    They fear the economic situation will deteriorate further as the government tries to fulfil the terms of the $50bn loan it took from the IMF.

     

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

