The deadliest wildfires Greece has seen in years fanned around the capital Athens on Monday, killing at least 83 people and injuring at least 185 others.

In Mati, about 30km outside of Athens, rescue workers placed the dead in body bags. The charred remains of 26 people, including small children, were found huddled together on early Tuesday morning near a steep cliff overlooking the jagged coast.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Mati.