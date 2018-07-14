2018 World Cup final: Croatia on the brink of history

Croatians hope that their success in the 2018 World Cup will inspire not only future world-class players like midfield-lynchpin Luka Modric, but also investment in the nation's football infrastructure.

by

    Croatia is readying itself for Sunday's World Cup final against France.

    Hopes rest on star players like Luka Modric, who have brought their country to the threshold of sporting history, but many feel that the players have succeeded despite Croatia's football federation, not because of it.

    The Croatian federation has announced the construction of a national football stadium, but many wonder why a team with top-drawer talent has long lacked the matching facilities.

    Al Jazeera's Robin Forestier Walker reports from the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

