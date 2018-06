The UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, says he is working with all parties in Yemen's war to avoid an escalation of fighting in the port city of Hudaida.

Houthi rebels deny claims by the Saudi-Emirati coalition that it's in full control of the city's airport.

People from Hudaida have started heading south to the capital Sanaa in an attempt to escape.

Al Jazeera's Rob Matheson reports.