Yemen war: Exchange of prisoners as fighting continues

Houthi rebels have released 40 prisoners during the battle for Hudaida port. In exchange, Saudi-UAE coalition forces supporting Yemen's army have freed 70 Houthi prisoners.

The EU is calling on all parties in Yemen to prevent any further escalation of the conflict - and to work towards a nationwide ceasefire.

Despite this, fighting continues as the Saudi-Emirati coalition battles against Houthi rebels for control of the strategic Hudaida port.

Rebels there say that the coalition has carried out five air attacks in the area.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.