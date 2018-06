Only 12 countries have ever reached a World Cup Final - and Sweden is one of them.

The retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has deprived them of their most dangerous weapon at this World Cup, but there's plenty more talent to come.

Sweden's football academies have instilled in their young players a very Scandinavian emphasis on collective happiness which has produced national teams known for their organisation and cooperation.

Al Jazeera's Paul Rhys reports from Stockholm.