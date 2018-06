England fans in Russia may have expected hostility, but they have instead been greeted with hospitality.

A huge security operation is in place in Volgograd ahead of Monday's game between England and Tunisia.

Russian and English fans fought each other the last time the countries met at the European Championships in Marseille, which marred the 2016 tournament.

Al Jazeera's Andy Richardson reports from Volgograd.



