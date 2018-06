Thousands of peacekeeping troops in Darfur, a region in Sudan plagued with conflict, may be asked to pack up and leave the country.

The UN Security Council said the 11-year UNAMID joint mission with the African Union is too broad and too expensive.

The conflict that brought in the peacekeepers in 2007 killed 300,000 people and displaced nearly 2.5 million - and some entire communities still live in refugee camps.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez Hodoyan reports.