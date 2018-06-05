US-Russia probe: Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Meanwhile, Paul Manafort, US president's former campaign chairman, has been accused of attempting to tamper with potential witnesses by the special counsel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election

by

    US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager has been accused of attempted witness tampering.

    Prosecutors say Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, tried to send encrypted messages to two former coworkers while he is out on bail.

    Mueller is now asking a judge to revoke bail and put Manafort in jail.

    Manafort has been indicted on various allegations, including money-laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent, bank and tax fraud.

    The latest news about Manafort comes as President Trump stated he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself for any possible crimes.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.