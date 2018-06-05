US-Russia probe: Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager has been accused of attempted witness tampering.

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, tried to send encrypted messages to two former coworkers while he is out on bail.

Mueller is now asking a judge to revoke bail and put Manafort in jail.

Manafort has been indicted on various allegations, including money-laundering, failing to register as a foreign agent, bank and tax fraud.

The latest news about Manafort comes as President Trump stated he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself for any possible crimes.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House.