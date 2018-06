Today marks World Refugee Day, when the plight of migrants is highlighted.

More than 16 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes in the last year.

Turkey hosts more refugees than any other country, and the upcoming election has highlighted the issue of more than four million Syrian refugees in the country.

They have generally been welcomed, but as the economy slows, they fear they will bear the fallout.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall has more from Gaziantep.