Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a massive election campaign rally in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir.

He is trying to win support from an ethnic community that the government has been at odds with for years.

While addressing the rally, Erdogan said the Turkish state also belongs to Kurds in the country, and that his ruling AK Party had done the most to rebuild the area and find peace after years of violence.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports from Diyarbakir.