Will Turkey's Erdogan become too powerful after re-election?

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is returning to office with sweeping new executive powers after a victory that he is calling "a win for democracy". International monitors have criticised the outcome of the presidential election, saying the ruling party had unfair advantages.

His main opposition rival, Muharrem Ince, had hoped to force a runoff election, but he fell short and was forced to concede defeat - warning that Erdogan's growing power is dangerous.

Sunday's vote ushers in a powerful new executive presidency long sought by Erdogan, who insists there will be plenty of checks and balances.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from the capital Ankara.