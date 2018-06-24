Turkey Elections 2018: All the latest updates

Turkey is going to the polls on Sunday, voting simultaneously in parliamentary and presidential elections for the first time in the country's history.

More than 56 million voters will be able to cast their ballots in more than 180.000 ballot boxes across Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be looking for a first round knockout and an overall majority for his ruling Justice and Development Party.



But both these goals are in doubt in the face of an energetic campaign by his rival from the secular Republican People's Party, Muharrem Ince.

Here are the latest developments:

Polls open for 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections