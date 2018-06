Turkey's main media outlets are accused of giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party much more airtime than they give the opposition.

In fact, the opposition has felt so disadvantaged by this, they turned to a more personal form of campaigning, by meeting people on the streets and engaging

Voting in the presidential election will happen on Sunday, so the opposition has intensified its efforts on the street.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Istanbul, Turkey.