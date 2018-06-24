Trump urges immediate deportation of undocumented migrants

US President Donald Trump has said that undocumented people entering the United States should be immediately deported without any judicial process, reiterating his tough stance on immigration.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our country," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no judges or court cases, bring them back from where they came.

"Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and law and order. Most children come without parents," he said, adding that immigration must be based on merit.

Trump's comments on Sunday come as thousands of migrant children wait to be reunited with their parents after the Republican president signed an executive order ending his administration's policy of separating families at the border.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

Since reversing his policy on Wednesday, Trump has severely criticised the US immigration laws on Twitter and in speeches.

"Our immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!" he tweeted.

The Trump administration has faced increasing criticism over what advisers have claimed is a conscious decision to take minors away from undocumented immigrant parents and guardians.

Roughly 2,300 children were separated from their families in recent weeks by US Border Control.

Following the latest executive order, a federal task force has been set up to reunite migrant children and their parents at detention facilities on the Mexican border.

A defiant Trump has, however, said that his "zero tolerance" policy on undocumented immigrants, in which all unlawful border crossings are referred for prosecution, will continue.

US immigration law provides certain rights for undocumented immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In most cases, they are allowed a full hearing before an immigration judge before being deported.