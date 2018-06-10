Trump-Kim summit: China plays an important role

Beijing, an absent but crucial player in the diplomacy gamble, hopes to influence Pyongyang as a means of strategically competing in Asia.

by

    News that the summit between the United States and North Korea is back on has generated optimism that sanctions on Pyongyang may ease and with that a boom in business.

    Many analysts say the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would not be taking place if not for China's backing.

    But North Korea's closest ally, China, has not been invited to take part in the Singapore summit.

    Nevertheless, Beijing's influence is already obvious.

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Beijing.

