Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union will respond in kind to United States tariffs on European steel and aluminium.

Merkel also said she was disappointed that US President Donald Trump withdrew from an agreement that he had already signed at the G7 summit in Canada.

White House advisers accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of betraying the US and engaging in "bad faith diplomacy".

Al Jazeera's Rosiland Jordan reports on the day's events from Washington, DC.