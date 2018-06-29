Thailand cave rescue: PM visits site as search continues

Water has begun to drain from the mouth of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system, raising hopes that divers can resume their search for the missing Moo Pa youth football side missing since Saturday.

by

    Thailand's prime minister has told family members of a missing football team to ''keep faith'', as attempts to find and rescue the young players entered a sixth day.

    Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the site of the flooded cave where the 12 boys and their coach disappeared last Saturday.

    The rescue mission now involves more than a thousand people, including British and American teams and some are concerned the site is overcrowded with well-intentioned volunteers, reducing the efficiency of the search.

    Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Chiang Rai.

