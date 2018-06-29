Thailand cave rescue: PM visits site as search continues

Thailand's prime minister has told family members of a missing football team to ''keep faith'', as attempts to find and rescue the young players entered a sixth day.

Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the site of the flooded cave where the 12 boys and their coach disappeared last Saturday.

The rescue mission now involves more than a thousand people, including British and American teams and some are concerned the site is overcrowded with well-intentioned volunteers, reducing the efficiency of the search.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Chiang Rai.